TVNews

Krish Chauhan: Snehaltaji truly like a mother figure to me

Krish Chauhan, says that his on-screen mother actress Snehalta Vasaikar is like a mother figure in real life, too.

By Glamsham Bureau
Krish Chauhan
Child actor Krish Chauhan, who is part of the show “Punyashlok Ahilyabai”, says that his on-screen mother actress Snehalta Vasaikar is like a mother figure in real life, too.

“Snehaltaji is truly like a mother figure to me. She helps me learn Marathi on sets, teaches me poetry, shares her homemade ‘dabba’ (tiffin box) and is always there to guide me throughout. She’s a beautiful soul and such a wonderful company to have,” he says.

Krish and Snehalta also share a lovely camaraderie off-screen and that in turn translates well on the screen.

“Needless to say there is so much to take inspiration from work-wise. I enjoy shooting with her and look forward to learning new things from her every day. I think our off-screen equation and understanding definitely helps portray that on the screen as well,” he says.

“Punyashlok Ahilyabai” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

