Krishna Kaul joins his co-actors in bringing pet dog to the sets

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Krishna Kaul shared that he is quite happy as he recently became a pet parent and now, like his co-actors Kushagra Nautiyal and Pulkit Bangia, he also has all fun with his furry friend on the sets of the show.

He said: “I recently became a pet parent of a dog and named him Flash. And to spend maximum time with Flash, I bring him on my set. Other than me, Kushagra and Pulkit also bring their female dogs, Nunna and Penny, on set. After reaching the set, we just leave them there and everyone entertains them. I must say I think they are getting too much pampering but who doesn’t love to spoil their pet?”

Apart from his current show, Krishna is also known for being part of ‘Cartel’, ‘Puncch Beat’, ‘Roadies’, among others. As the actor has got a new member, his responsibilities have also increased towards him and he is giving his best. He said that he makes sure to give time to his pet by playing with him and giving him time in between the shoots which lightens up his mood and keeps him happy too.

“In between shoots, we just try to play with them, and it genuinely lightens up our mood. Even some of the members of the cast who are not really dog persons have formed a sweet bond with them. In fact, my co-actor Aparna loves Flash so much that she takes him with her to her place sometimes. I believe that no matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you rich.”