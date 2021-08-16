Krithi Shetty: ‘Muthyamantha Muddu’ more than just a show, it’s an emotion

- Advertisement -

Actress Krithi Shetty, who has become the brand ambassador of Telugu fiction show ‘Muthyamantha Muddu’, says that it’s a story that shows the reality of the changing times in society. ‘Muthyamantha Muddu’ captures the journey of Geetha (played by Nisha Milana) as she takes definitive steps to take care of her parents post marriage and live under the same roof as her in-laws.

Talking about the show, Krithi said, “‘Muthyamantha Muddu’ is more than just a show, it is an emotion. Keeping in mind the changing and evolving times, the channel is launching a show that addresses a societal issue by augmenting it with a pure blend of laughter and drama. I hope Geetha stands to be an inspiration for many and will touch the hearts and minds of the Telugu audience.”

The show, which will go on air on August 23, released its promo and title track recently. The song is sung by Jithin Raj and choreographed by Vijay Master and Sagar Narayana have penned the lyrics that have been composed by David Selvam.

Interestingly, the show also marks the television debut of Tollywood actress Amani.

Amani is thrilled to explore the world of Telugu television.

“Having explored the world of cinema, I’m thrilled to make my television debut. ‘Muthyamantha Muddu’ will take viewers through a beautiful and warm narrative of a love story. I hope that mine and the ardent fans of the channel will follow my journey and show immense love and support,” she says.

The show also features versatile actors such as Meghana Raami, Vasu, senior comedian actress Sri Lakshmi among others.

‘Muthyamantha Muddu’ will air on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD from August 23.