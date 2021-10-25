Monday, October 25, 2021
HomeTVNews

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao to appear on ‘KBC 13’ as special guests

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will be seen as special guests on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode. They will be on the hotseat playing the game for a social cause and interacting with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Actress Kriti Sanon goes down on her knees for proposing to Amitabh Bachchan and it will be followed by a ballroom dancing. Moreover Rajkummar Rao will be seen impersonating actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol on the show.

- Advertisement -

He will also request the host to enact a few scenes from Amitabh’s iconic movie ‘Deewar’.

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon will be sharing a special message.

- Advertisement -

‘KBC 13’s Friday special episode will air on October 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleT20 World Cup: We realise we had a bad game, had a chat about it, says WI coach Estwick
Next articleNaga Shaurya in place of Naga Chaitanya for ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,037FansLike
44,965FollowersFollow
6,364FollowersFollow
57,576FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US