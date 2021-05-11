Krrip Kapur Suri: Essaying a villain is one of my forte

Adv.

Sony SAB’s sci-fi fantasy show ‘Hero – Gayab Mode On’ has amassed tremendous love for enthralling the viewers with a variety of exciting twists. The upcoming episodes promise more adrenaline-pumping action with real-life brothers Abhishek and Siddharth Nigam weaving magic on screen. Emerging victorious from the Vaishya territory, Veer and Shivaay finally return to the city. Little does Hero know that his city is in complete mayhem at the hands of a notorious gang headed by the most formidable don Guru Bhai (Krrip Kapur Suri) in the show. While Guru Bhai is all set to make the most of his power by looting innocent people. Hero steps up for his first face off with Guru Bhai.

As Veer and Shivaay return, they are shocked to see the condition of the people and the city. A gang of goons have taken the authority over the city, creating ruckus, injustice and rampant crimes. With Guru Bhai as their leader, on his command, his goons forcefully hijack peoples properties, making them move to the outskirts of the city under the pretext of guaranteeing safety, protection and livelihood.

What will be Veer and Shivaay’s next step? What is Guru Bhai’s motive?

Adv.

Krrip Kapur Suri who will be seen entering the show as Guru Bhai, said, “Essaying the role of a villain is one of my forte. I am glad to be associated with this show. It gives me the opportunity to don a new avatar, Guru Bhai. Shooting for these scenes was intense but also something I enjoyed doing at the same time. It will be interesting to watch when Guru Bhai and Veer come face to face. Viewers to witness some exciting new twists and turns. So please do continue to keep supporting the show.”

Abhishek Nigam who play Veer, said, “This is a devastating moment for Veer as he returns home to see a group of goons attacking the city. The new development makes him eager to take charge and save the people where in Shivaay comes and tells him that your second phase of training will start now. While these scenes demand a roller coaster of emotions, I ensured to give it my best. I hope the audience will enjoy watching this particular sequence as they are in store for a thrilling experience.”