Krushal Ahuja recalls learning badminton for ‘Rishton Ka Manjha’

Actor Krushal Ahuja said he attended a badminton workshop along with co-star Aanchal Goswami to ace his role for the show “Rishton Ka Manjha”. While Krushal is playing the role of a former badminton champion ‘Arjun’, Aanchal as ‘Diya’ also appears as a badminton player.

In order to do justice to the roles, they took formal training for a month and also took help from a professional to get their postures right. It was all done to make it look realistic.

Krushal said: “Well of course we all have played badminton while we were children, maybe at our locality with our friends, or maybe in school. But I never really knew there was so much more to this game, until now.”

“It’s because of ‘Rishton Ka Manjha’ that I’ve gotten the chance to know and learn the game properly, and I can say it ain’t that easy.”

Krushal added how he and Aanchal took formal training and attended workshops.

“Both, Aanchal and I had to attend quite a few workshops and we were under constant guidance of a badminton professional who had been giving us essential tips and acquainting us with the mannerisms of the game,” he said.

In order to achieve perfection they used to play proper matches that reminded Krushal of his childhood days.

“In fact, sometimes we used to play even a match or two and sachi mein, bachpan ki yaad aa jaati thi! (childhood days were recalled) It was quite a thrilling experience and it helped both of us prep and understand the passion that our characters held towards the game.”

He added: “As actors we’re always willing to do much more than what is expected out of us and learning the sport has been one for both me and Aanchal I can say. I must thank my entire team who really helped us delve deep into the skin of our characters.”

The upcoming track will see ‘Arjun’ busy in schooling ‘Diya’ for her badminton matches.