Adv.
Adv.
TVNews

Krystle D’souza believes in ‘trust and some pixie dust’

Krystle D'souza revealed the notion with a photo she posted on Thursday.

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

When it comes to basic diktat in life, actress Krystle D’souza banks on trust and some pixie dust. The actress revealed the notion with an Instagram photo she posted on Thursday.

In the photo, Krystle wears a yellow ribbed tank-top and black shorts. She completes her look with hoop earrings and sunglasses. The image captures her throwing sand at the camera.

“Trust and some pixie dust,” Krystle wrote alongside the image.

Adv.

The actress was recently seen in the recreated version of “Ek bewafaa” by Bharat Goel. The number is originally sung by Sonu Nigam in the 2005 Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film “Bewafaa”, and also features Siddharthh Gupta and Akshay Kharodia.

Adv.
Previous articleRaima Sen: I have always had a phobia of auditions
Next articleIrfan Pathan reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s jibe
Adv.
Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates