Kuch Toh Hai teaser: Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput to star in Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra’s Naagin 5 spin off

Kuch Toh Hai teaser is out. Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra starrer Naagin 5 will be replaced soon with its spin off.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 5 spin off has been titled Kuch Toh Hai. Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra starrer Naagin 5 will be replaced soon with its spin off Kuch Toh Hai.

The show will star Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput. The first promo for Kuch Toh Hai is out which shows that consummation between cheel (Sharad) and naagin (Surbhi) will lead to many more secrets be unfolded. Krishna will be seen as the daughter of the two with Harsh playing a vampire. The new love story is sure going to leave the fans excited.

Colors TV shared the promo and captioned, “Kudrat ke niyam se vipareet, iss gatha mein #KuchTohHai, lekin kya? Pata chalega 7 Feb se, raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. #Naagin5”

Naagin 5 fans will surely miss Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra as their sizzling chemistry was always on fire.

Check out Kuch Toh Hai teaser below:
