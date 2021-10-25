Monday, October 25, 2021
Kumar Sanu to appear as special guest on ‘Zee Comedy Show’

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu will be the celebrity guest on 'Zee Comedy Show'. The singer, will also be performing on the show.

By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu will be the celebrity guest on ‘Zee Comedy Show’. The singer, who has sung popular tracks like ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Ladki Badi Anjani Hai’ from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana’ from ‘Kurukshetra’ and many more, will also be performing on the show.

He will be singing some famous songs of the ’90s and also share a few memories from his days in the industry. Moreover ‘Laughing Buddha’ Farah Khan will also be dancing on the songs sung by Kumar Sanu.

He will be interacting with Farah and reveal unshared stories and anecdotes. Moreover the 10 comedians on the show called Team Hasaayenge will be seen presenting different comic acts and entertaining Farah Khan and Kumar Sanu.

