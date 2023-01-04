scorecardresearch
'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Rushad Rana weds Ketaki Walawalkar

By News Bureau

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Rushad Rana has tied the knot with Ketaki Walawalkar on Wednesday. They both got married as per Maharashtrian custom. Rushad’s co-actor Krishna Kaul expressed his happiness on being part of his special day.

‘Anupamaa’ actress Rupali Ganguly also shared the picture of the newlywed couple on her Instagram handle.

He shared: “I feel like Rushad is a part of my family, I share a very special bond with him. When he informed us about his wedding, we all were very happy for him and excited to be a part of this special day of his life. It feels like it’s my real father’s wedding.”

Rushad has married for the second time after his first relationship with his ex-wife Khushnum ended in 2013, and both got divorced.

Krishna added further about his wife Ketaki.

“I just wanted to participate and be involved in his wedding as much as I can. Also, Ketaki, his wife, is a sweetheart, they both are meant for each other. I’m extremely happy to see two people who are so compatible, are getting married,” he added.

Rupali also shared a picture of their marriage, and she captioned it: “Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii.”

Rushad replied: “We loveee you.”

Ketaki wore a yellow coloured sari in Maharashtrian style paired with a green shawl.

On the other hand, Rushad opted for off-white coloured kurta-pyjama.

The title 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' attracted Bhavana Balsavar to the show
Apple loses $1 trillion in market cap in one year
Neonatal mortality rate down from 16 to 14, sex ratio at birth increased from 910 to 978 in K'taka

Reliance Jio partners with Motorola India to offer users 'True 5G' experience

Vijayendra, Himanshi rejoice in the Punjabi connect with 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'

Smart dog collar to track heart activity

Wild boars die in large numbers in TN, swine flu suspected

11 teams to be in action for Formula E race in Hyderabad

After hand pump, Sunny Deol lifts a giant wheel in the most awaited 'Gadar' sequel

S.Korean EV battery makers' market share dips in 2022

Kerala nurse's death brings into focus shortage of food safety officials

Falaq Naaz remembers Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

1st T20I: Shivam Mavi's 4-22 on debut; Hooda, Axar stand help India beat Sri Lanka by two runs (Ld)

AB de Villiers looking forward to commentary debut through inaugural edition of SA20

Windows 7, 8.1 to stop getting critical security updates

Tesla fined $2.2 mn for false advertising on EV range in cold weather

Apple loses $1 trillion in market cap in one year

Akshay Oberoi on 'Fighter': My character is a tribute to real life heroes

