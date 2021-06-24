Kunal Jaisingh enjoys doing action scenes

Adv.

Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who currently plays the lead role of royal prince Veer Pratap Singh in the television show “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye”, says he thoroughly enjoys shooting action sequences.

“While we shoot for a TV show, mostly we get to act out family tracks or romantic ones. Rarely do shows allow you to shoot action tracks. I enjoy doing stunts and shooting action scenes. However, the genre is new to me,” says the actor.

“I’m lucky to get the opportunity to act and perform for an action-packed track. It’s really exciting. Since childhood I have enjoyed watching heroes fighting in Bollywood movies. Similarly, I’m living my dream to shoot such scenes,” says the actor, who is known for his roles in shows like “Ishqbaaaz” and “Pavitra Bhagya”.