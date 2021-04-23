Kunal Jaisingh says books are his best friends since childhood

Adv.

Television actor Kunal Jaisingh, on the occasion of World Book Day on Friday, recalled how books have been his best friends since childhood.

“Books are the fellow friend of my life since childhood with no demands and no complaints. I enjoy my free time by reading books. They just give us happiness in the form of improved knowledge, wisdom, information, entertainment and always help in taking the right decisions in life,” informed Kunal.

“Books are good for people of every age. Good books are our real friend, which never demand or lie to us. They only want some time from us and fill knowledge and wisdom within us. I’m grateful to them for killing my boredom during the pandemic. Also, now when I’m outdoors for shoots I have carried few of these fellow friends with me. In every book I keep my secret written and also a family photograph to surprise myself with a pleasant picture while I’m lost in reading,” he says.

The actor is currently in the show “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye”, and has been seen in shows like “Ishqbaaaz” and “Pavitra Bhagya”.