'Kundali Bhagya' star Abhishek Kapur takes a break back home in Delhi

By News Bureau

Abhishek Kapur has shared his experiences from his home city Delhi, where he is taking a break from Mumbai to be with family and friends.

The shooting schedule of Kapur, who plays a lead role in the popular TV serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’, doesn’t allow him too many breaks, so his excitement about his Delhi interlude is palpable in his Instagram post.

Before heading back home, he had said: “After an action-packed year … it’s time to head home for few days and make memories with friends & family.”

As the actor enjoys some much-needed ‘me time’ in Delhi, Abhishek said nothing can be more enjoyable than being with near and dear ones during festivities and he said memories of his break that are going to stay with him forever.

“Home is where the best of the festivals and days feel even better,” he said, adding that as he lives in Mumbai and spends most of his time away from family, it was a great experience to spend some time with them.

He concluded by saying: “It’s a much-needed and exciting annual break from shooting and I again explored my hometown, visited different places and met everyone I know. Moreover, I enjoyed the Delhi food that I miss in Mumbai.”

Entertainment Today

