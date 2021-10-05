Kushal Tandon: Shehnaaz Gill was Sidharth Shukla’s jaan

- Advertisement -

The sudden demise of Sidharth Sukla left a huge void in the heart of his fans.

While Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor Kushal Tandon who was a very close friend of Sidharth Shukla did a live session on Twitter with his fans.

A person asked him if he would like to work with Shehnaaz Gill and to say something about her.

The former Bigg Boss participant wrote that Shehnaaz was ‘Sidharth Shukla’s jaan’ (Sidharth Shukla considered Shehnaaz her life), making fans go emotional once again.

Check out the tweet below.

Dost ki jaan thi, hain our reheghi 🧿 https://t.co/FY0qEvaHda — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) October 4, 2021