For Gracy Goswami playing Amrit is still challenging

Actress Gracy Goswami, who is part of the show “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye”, says that she still finds her character Amrit challenging to play. However, the actress adds that with time, playing your character becomes like a “parallel life” for you and you are able to essay it well.

“Every character is intricate and challenging in the initial stages of a show. But once you completely embrace it and let it become your second skin, it is like having parallel life entirely. For me, Amrit is still challenging as from 1947 till 1951 my character holds a lot of emotions,” she says.

“While playing a role as Amrit for 12 hours become hectic sometimes for me. Along with that I also have to manage my studies but I’m working hard towards owning her role completely.”

Meanwhile, the show is in for a lot of twists and turns and the actress hopes that people enjoy it.

“Every relationship goes through its own ups and downs and somewhere, insecurity is evident on both sides. In the current track, Amrit loves Randher (Zaan Khan) but she has no option than to sacrifice and get settled with Veer (Kunal Jai Singh). She is someone who finds something positive in every negative situation and that is what makes her unique. She tries to be a bridge between Veer and Randheer so that they both are good to each other. I hope after every struggle and hard work the viewers enjoy my portrayal on-screen,” she says.

Talking about her future plans, she adds, “Currently, I am focusing on ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ and eventually, if given an opportunity, I would like to explore the Bollywood industry as well. I aim to become an inspiring actor and for now, I would just say that whatever comes my way, I will accept it happily.”