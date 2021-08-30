Lavina Tandon feels ‘blessed’ to play ‘Mirabai’

- Advertisement -

Actress Lavina Tandon has been roped in to portray the role of ‘Mirabai’ in the show ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’. On Janmashtami, she shares her experience of playing the character of an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna.

Lavina says: “Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is a very auspicious day. I am so honoured to be a part of this mythological show and portray ‘Mirabai’ who is a devotee of Lord Krishna. The dynamics of Lord Krishna and Mirabai are so pure. I feel blessed to be portraying that on screen. In the show, she will finally get a chance to meet Lord Krishna which I feel is something the viewers must look forward to”.

- Advertisement -

The story revolves around Mirabai, a dedicated devotee of Lord Krishna who worshipped him religiously. In the episode, there will be a celebration of Janmashtami and Mirabai will be seen getting the auspicious sight of Krishna. Further, it is also seen that Mirabai requests Lord Krishna to take her along with him.

‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.