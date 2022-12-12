Learn the best recipes that your family will love from Nadiya Hussain

Do you want to cook some scrumptious delicacies that satisfy your family’s hunger and also make them happy? Well, Colors Infinity is here to solve that for you with its engaging show Eat@8 with Nadiya. This brand-new show features celebrated writer and chef Nadiya Hussain, a British-Bangladeshi TV chef, author, and television presenter. In this one-of-a-kind show, Nadiya will be seen giving amazing cooking tips alongside some delicious recipes that you can make for the entire family.

Let us dive into the top 5 recipes of Nadiya that one can use to satisfy all those hunger pangs!

Butterscotch Cheesecake Coconut Bars!

Here comes an exclusive dish right from the table of Nadiya for you to make your Christmas and New Year special. But it’s so delicious that you might find yourself enjoying it throughout the year! The exotic-looking layers of buttery puff pastry, creamy cheesecake, and sweet caramel make this dish worth trying.

Harissa Bean Pizza!

Want to celebrate this Christmas and New Year with a slight Italian touch? This delicious pizza recipe is a must-try for the occasion. It’s a quick and easy recipe that can be prepared instantly with not much hassle and still fits best with your festive mood. Tune into Eat@8 with Nadiya to know more about such tempting recipes that are best for your festival mood.

Snickerdoodles!

Let’s make this Christmas and New Year sweeter and chocolaty with this fun-sounding dish! These snickerdoodles are soft, melting, and mouth-watering cookies that are traditional and represent the authenticity of America. The flavor of these biscotti is a rich mixture of chocolate, peanut, and caramel that is indeed a perfect fit to serve your family and the guests during this festive season.

Smoky Spinach Shakshuka!

There are many people in our family who prefer to always eat healthy foods and stay away from heavy dishes even during festivals. This spinach shakshuka is cooked with rich tomato sauce along with eggs on top. While being lip-smacking, it’s also healthy and keeps that festive vibe alive too!

Seekh KebabToad In the Hole!

This is a recipe whipped up Nadiya herself that features the classic Kebab with a twist. This is a dish prepared by her exclusively in the Asian and a unique ‘desi style’ and features meatballs instead of sausages. Watch Eat@8 with Nadiya to know more about this and many such mouth-watering recipes.

This festive season, join Eat@8 with Nadiya exclusively on Colors Infinity and learn some of the scrumptious recipes that all your family members will love!