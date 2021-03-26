Lilly Singh on being ‘the only female in the late-night juggernaut world’

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh says her journey towards becoming the first female late-night show host was really a journey to be her authentic self.

“It’s exciting and its humbling because it’s a huge honour to be the first of anything. I would be lying if I said that it didn’t come with a lot of pressure, a lot of critique and trying to meet people’s expectations,” said Lilly, who shot to fame with her show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh.

Lilly’s contention came on The Drew Barrymore Show, when host Barrymore observed, “You have really built your career in many ways on your own and on your own terms. You are the only female in the late-night juggernaut world.”

“For me it’s just been a journey to be my authentic self, doing what I think serves me and my audience best and learning about a whole new world. It’s a lot of everything,” the comedian said on the show that airs in India on Zee Cafe.