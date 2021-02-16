ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

‘Maayka’ star Romiit Raaj wants to play mythological characters

TV actor Romiit Raaj, who made a mark playing Jeet Khurana in the TV serial 'Maayka', wants to explore mythological characters.

By Glamsham Editorial
'Maayka' star Romiit Raaj
'Maayka' star Romiit Raaj
ADVERTISEMENT

TV actor Romiit Raaj, who made a mark playing Jeet Khurana in the TV serial Maayka, wants to explore mythological characters.

“In future I would love to be a part of mythological shows with strong characters like Ram, Arjun and Krishna. I would love to play Raavan as well,” he says.

Romiit is all set to test the waters of the genre actually, with a cameo in the daily soap Vighnaharta Ganesh, though his role in the serial is not quite celestial. He plays a character named Shreedhar, who becomes a believer of Maa Vaishno Devi. In the story, Shreedhar is introduced to the power of the goddess by Lord Hanuman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the past, I have been offered many mythological roles but because of my busy schedule I was not able to take them up. However, when Vighnaharta Ganesh was offered to me, I immediately took up the cameo role. So far in the show, various stories have been wonderfully depicted and this was a major reason for me to pick up this role,” he added, about the Sony Entertainment Television show.  –ians/abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOlivia Wilde moves in with Harry Styles?
Next articleKim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian, two of a kind share two-piece thunder
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021