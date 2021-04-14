Madhanya poster out: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar pose as Bride and Groom

Adv.

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya is all set to be seen in a new music video with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. This will be the couple’s first collaboration after they announced their relationship.

They shared a poster of the song, titled Madhanya, today where they are seen dressed up as a married couple. The new still has sent fans into a frenzy.

In the poster, Rahul Vaidya is seen dressed in a cream-coloured sherwani. Meanwhile, Disha looks pretty in a pink lehenga with heavy bridal jewellery. Rahul’s stole and parts of his sherwani also have a matching pink tone. They look lovingly at each other.

Adv.

Rahul captioned, “Presenting to you the poster of our song “Madhanya” that you guys have been waiting for !!! From our hearts to yours … “ the wedding love song” arrives on 18 th April.. can’t wait for you’ll to see and hear it @disha11parmar”

The song will be out on 18th April. Dishul fans can’t wait and are already excited for the song.

Check out Madhanya poster starring Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar below:

Presenting to you the poster of our song “Madhanya” that you guys have been waiting for !!! 🤩🤩 From our hearts to yours … “ the wedding love song” arrives on 18 th April.. can’t wait for you’ll to see and hear it ❤️😍 @disha11parmar pic.twitter.com/Vv8L1lpMz8 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) April 14, 2021