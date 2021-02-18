ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Madhuri Dixit vows to play cupid, look for 36 gunns!

Madhuri Dixit along with Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal left everyone speechless with their killer moves, exceptional performances and their words too!

By Glamsham Editorial
Dharmesh Yelande, Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, Raghav Juyal
COLORS’ marquee dance reality show Colgate and Maruti Suzuki presents Dance Deewane was launched amidst much fanfare and celebration with exhilarating performances by the judges and contestants in a much exciting dance carnival style!

Madhuri Dixit along with her co-judges Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande, and host Raghav Juyal left everyone speechless not just with their killer moves and exceptional performances but with their words as well during a press launch.

At her witty best, Madhuri was fielding questions in her style! After knowing that all the three guys were single, Madhuri vowed to find a date for them as she said, “All three of these wonderful young men are famous and single and I am sure that I will find a match for them through the course of this show! I will look for someone who matches all 36 gunns, and only then will I decide!”

Dance Deewane is definitely back with a bang. Launched with a grand dance carnival on a breathtaking ferry ride celebrating dance that included some extravagant performances, mesmerizing view, and of course never-ending entertainment. And a new season where contestants from across three generations will dance in single, pairs, and even trios to celebrate dance as they compete for the champions trophy!

LATEST UPDATES

