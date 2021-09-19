- Advertisement -

Popular actress Maera Misshra has entered the daily soap ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ as the woman in Rishi’s life. Her character Mallishka has shades of grey. Maera is essaying the role of Mallishka Singh Bedi, who is the daughter of a big magazine publisher. While till now, everyone thought that she is just Rishi’s friend, but Mallishka is actually the one Rishi loves.

Talking about the same, Maera said: “When I was offered a role in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, I was very excited, especially because it is a Balaji show that airs on Zee TV. I am excited to play a grey character. I feel grey characters give me a great opportunity to explore and enhance my acting skills.”

“I am nothing like Mallishka, so it is a challenge in itself. I hope everyone supports me and showers me with love and blessings like always,” the actress added.

Talking about her co-stars, Maera further said: “They are absolutely amazing. I remember the first day of my shoot, they all welcomed me warmly. I already knew Rohit and Aishwarya is such a sweet girl, we all bonded very well on the first day itself. Everyone is so warm and nice that I don’t feel like I am away from home while I am on set.”

Starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.