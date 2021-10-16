Malaika Arora reveals her nickname on ‘India’s Best Dancer 2

- Advertisement -

Actress, dancer and model Malaika Arora and contestant Meyitemsu Naga discover they share a similar-sounding nickname on ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’. Malaika is a judge, along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis; together they’re known as E.N.T. (Entertainment, Newness and Technique).

Meyitemsu Naga, who’s from Nagaland, impressed the judges with his performance on the song, ‘Ishq Walla Love’, in the audition round.

- Advertisement -

Post his performance, Meyitemesu revealed to the judges that he cannot speak Hindi and can only communicate in either English or his mother tongue Nagamese. And as Meyitemsu’s name was nothing short of a tongue twister for the judges, he asked them to call him ‘Me, as it was his nickname.

This led to Malaika saying her nickname was also similar, for she known as ‘Mimi’ in her family. This came as a surprise to even her close friends and fellow judges, because it’s an unknown aspect of Malaika’s otherwise very public life.

- Advertisement -

Speaking about his experience, an excited Meyitemsu said: “Dance is my passion. I am so happy that the judges appreciated my performance and my talent. I want to give my best through the show and win the trophy as a gift for my parents. This is just the beginning. I promise to do whatever it takes and prove my mettle as not just a good dancer, but also a respected artiste.”