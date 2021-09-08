Mallika Sherawat: Never thought anyone could mimic me so well!

- Advertisement -

This weekend, Zee Comedy Show will see the popular Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat entertain us with her interesting revelations as the actress appears as a special guest during this Saturday’s episode. While her charming personality and sizzling dance moves are all set to mesmerise the audience, it will be the ten comedians of Zee Comedy Show who will come together as Team Hasaayenge to make each one of us laugh out loud!

While the hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the funny reactions and comments of Mika Singh surely left everyone in splits during the shoot, it was Sugandha Mishra Bhosle and Gaurav Dubey’s hilarious casting act that made Mallika Sherawat literally laugh out loud. While Gaurav flawlessly enacted Sooraj Barjatya, Sugandha delivered a stunning mimicry of Mallika that left the latter thoroughly impressed with her performance. In fact, Mallika was so thrilled by what she saw, she felt that the comedian was a mirror image of herself during the act.

As Mallika Sherawat revealed, “Sugandha imitated me so well, it was just perfect. I am truly like that only! She aced the nuances, the nakhre, the expressions, everything. I never thought someone could mimic me so well, but Sugandha totally nailed it and I can never forget this one (the act).”

Reacting to her compliment, an ecstatic Sugandha mentioned, “I would really like to thank Mallika ji for being a sport. I was really scared initially. When I was told about this act, I was really skeptical as I didn’t know how to mimic her at all, but they convinced me and thankfully it went well, and it was well appreciated.”

While Sugandha’s act and Mallika’s spicy revelations will truly keep everyone hooked, you cannot miss the comic acts by all the artistes of Zee Comedy Show during this weekend’s episode.