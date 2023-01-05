scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Main Hoon Aparajita: Manav Gohil opens up on difficulties while shooting a scene in a deep freezer truck

TV actor Manav Gohil, who is currently seen in the show 'Main Hoon Aparajita', revealed the challenges he faced while shooting for a scene in a deep freezer truck for about five hours.

By News Bureau

TV actor Manav Gohil, who is currently seen in the show ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’, revealed the challenges he faced while shooting for a scene in a deep freezer truck for about five hours.

He shared: “When I was briefed about the scene, I was a little worried because I had to shoot the scene in a compact deep freezer truck. On top of it, the script required dry ice smoke, which is so uncomfortable as it was a confined space, so it was difficult for me to shoot the scene.”

The show revolves around Aparajita (played by Shweta Tiwari) and her three daughters. In the coming episode, Akshay (Manav Gohil) will try to convince Aparajita to get their daughter Chhavi (Anushka Merchande) married to Veer.

However, she tries to expose Veer in front of Akshay through a video on her phone but Mohini (Shweta Gulati) pours water over the phone to destroy the evidence. Akshay takes the phone from Aparajita to get it repaired but Veer locks him inside a freezer truck so that he never comes to know the truth.

Manav added that although it was not easy for him to shoot the entire sequence that too for five hours, as an actor, he decided to make it possible.

“I like doing out of the box and extraordinary sequences. Nevertheless, I went ahead and finished the scene in 5 hours, it was indeed an experience to remember. As an actor, I can say we all get to experience new things every day, which only adds value to our craft,” he concluded.

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ airs on Zee TV.

Previous article
ICC announces highest number of female match officials for inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Next article
Himachal seeks 10 lakh doses of Covishield
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung unveils connected home as future way of life at CES

News

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ wrapped up, movie to release on this date

Sports

Ind vs SL: Injured Sanju Samson ruled out of remainder of T20I series

Sports

ICC announces highest number of female match officials for inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup

News

Director Dushyant Pratap Singh: Hiten Tejwani is an amazing actor

News

Bajrang Dal ‘protests’ against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’

Technology

We Founder Circle became the largest angel investor network with 71 deals in India in 2022

Health & Lifestyle

Himachal seeks 10 lakh doses of Covishield

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik And Shiv Thakare’s ShiBduLeela is making us blush

News

Happy Birthday: Deepika Padukone’s stunning hot looks from Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Technology

Qualcomm unveils new SoC for vehicles

News

Urfi slams Sajid Khan for instigating Mc Stan to hit Archana Gautam

Technology

HP launches earbuds with touchscreen on charging case

News

Jagapathi Babu lends helping hand to ragpickers' daughter aspiring to be IAS

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sanjay Gagnani takes a break, digs Turkish delicacies in Istanbul

Health & Lifestyle

RS Dy Chairman showcases steps taken by Parliament during Covid-19 at C'wealth meet

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US