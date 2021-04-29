Maniesh Paul attributes his humour to his father in a heartwarming post

Adv.

One of the most entertaining performers of Indian entertainment industry, Maniesh Paul is known for his quick wit and spontaneous humour making him amongst the most successful hosts of the nation. On his father’s birthday, Maniesh shared a heartwarming post expressing his gratitude towards his father to teach life lessons with humour.

Maniesh Paul shared a series of pictures wishing his father on his birthday saying, “Happy birthday to the man who told me “beta!hum do humaare do…teesra ho toh mumbai bhej do”main woh teesra hoon hahahabahahahaha love you @jagmohanpaul papa Thanks to you for the humour i have got which everyone enjoys!!!love u papa for everything that u kept teaching us with humour….humein life ki badi badi baatein mazak mazak mein sikhadien aapne… happy birthday once again🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️ chalo sab log wish karo aur aashirwaad lo🤗 #mp #papa #father #theman #blessed #friend #phylosopher #guide”

Regarded as the ‘Sultan of the stage’, Maniesh Paul is synonymous with award shows in India owing to his brilliant stage skills and innate witty humour. Creating an impact with memorable characters across platforms and mediums, Maniesh Paul has bagged the title of the Best Entertainer over and over again.

Gearing up for the release of his upcoming ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, Maniesh Paul is set to deliver yet another impactful character as the Punjabi Munda shining through the ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor amongst others.

Hailing from Delhi, Maniesh Paul came to Mumbai to make it big in the showbiz and has earned a huge name in the entertainment world. Having started as a VJ and RJ, Maniesh Paul turned to television and films and is currently one of the most popular and loved hosts of Indian television.