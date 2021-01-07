Maninee De: I think my alter ego is that of a cop

Actress Maninee De will soon be seen in Savdhaan India F.I.R. Series as a police officer. She thinks her alter ego is that of a cop.
“I am extremely elated to be a part of ‘Savdhaan India F.I.R. Series’. I think my alter ego is that of a cop. I love playing the role of a cop,” said Maninee, who has starred in shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Laado 2.
“For me, it’s being an agent of change in the society and bringing about justice. I really respect the police force and the armed forces. I am enjoying working on this show,” she added.
She will be seen working alongside actor Ankur Nayyar in the crime show.
“He is a wonderful actor and a very dear friend. I am extremely delighted and honoured to be a part of this series, and I hope audiences continue to appreciate my work and continue to love me as they always do,” she said.
Savdhaan India F.I.R. Series airs on Star Bharat. –ians/nn/vnc