Maninee De: I think my alter ego is that of a cop

By Glamsham Editorial
Savdhaan India F.I.R. Poster
Actress Maninee De will soon be seen in Savdhaan India F.I.R. Series as a police officer. She thinks her alter ego is that of a cop.

“I am extremely elated to be a part of ‘Savdhaan India F.I.R. Series’. I think my alter ego is that of a cop. I love playing the role of a cop,” said Maninee, who has starred in shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Laado 2.

“For me, it’s being an agent of change in the society and bringing about justice. I really respect the police force and the armed forces. I am enjoying working on this show,” she added.

She will be seen working alongside actor Ankur Nayyar in the crime show.

“He is a wonderful actor and a very dear friend. I am extremely delighted and honoured to be a part of this series, and I hope audiences continue to appreciate my work and continue to love me as they always do,” she said.

Savdhaan India F.I.R. Series airs on Star Bharat.  –ians/nn/vnc

