Manish Goplani, Saba Khan groove to ‘Jatt Yamla’

After chartbusters like ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Teri Patli Kamar, Suresh Bhanushali’s Photofit Music Company releases another party track ‘Jatt Yamla’ featuring Television fame Manish Goplani and Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan.

Television actor Manish Goplani, who has featured in shows such as Bepannah Pyaar and Detective Didi, shares screen with actress Saba Khan in the music video ‘Jatt Yamla’.

‘Jatt Yamla’ is a romantic dance track recently shot in Punjab by talented Director Amit Kumar will get you tapping your foot with its upbeat tunes sung by Alia Khan, who has given some smash hit Punjabi tracks in the past. Talking about the project, Manish says that it’s important today to be part of different platforms.

“Well, nowadays as we all know, a lot of platforms are coming up. So it’s a good opportunity for all of us to be a part of, whether it’s a series or a song. Getting to showcase your craft in any medium gives you joy, be it a serial, a film or a music video. Jatt Yamla is your go-to dance song that will get your foot tapping to its beat,” he said.

Talking about the song, Producer Suresh Bhanushali says, “This is our second collaboration with Manish Goplani and I must say his charm on screen never fails to make people go crazy about him and Saba is already very excellent. The audience will see both Manish and Saba in interesting scenarios and looking their Suavest best.”

Meanwhile, TV shoots have been stalled in Mumbai due to the Covid outbreak and Manish says that this is bound to take a toll on the industry. “It’s not just about the television, all the mediums are suffering due to this Covid situation,” he says.

He added, “It’s getting hard for the producers as they have to ensure the safety of every member on the set. It’s better to fight with this deadly virus by staying at home and make the situation better.”

Saba Khan added, “This is a special song as it’s my first collaboration with Photofit Music Company. Jatt Yamla is a track the youth will completely relate to as from music to the lyrics it has very fun and chill vibe.”