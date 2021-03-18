ADVERTISEMENT

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s new song titled ‘Marjaneya’ released today.

They shared a new poster on Instagram, that also features Neha Kakkar.

In the new poster, Abhinav Shukla is seen making a funny face at Rubina Dilaik who looks at him lovingly. Neha Kakkar is also seen in the poster wearing a pretty dress. Sharing the poster, Rubina wrote, “Who all are excited?? Just like me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the poster, Abhinav Shukla wrote, “Tomorrow is the Day !!”

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik tied the knot on June 21, 2018. The duo was one of the most-loved jodis of Bigg Boss 14.

It is time for RubiNav’s fans to enjoy as they will see a lot more of them in the coming days.

Check out Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s new song titled ‘Marjaneya’ below: