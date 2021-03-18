ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Marjaneya song out now: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s poolside romance is a worth a watch

Check out Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s new song titled ‘Marjaneya’

By Shweta Ghadashi
Marjaneya song out now Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's poolside romance is a worth a watch
Marjaneya song out now Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's poolside romance is a worth a watch
ADVERTISEMENT

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s  new song titled ‘Marjaneya’ released today.

They shared a new poster on Instagram, that also features Neha Kakkar.

In the new poster, Abhinav Shukla is seen making a funny face at Rubina Dilaik who looks at him lovingly. Neha Kakkar is also seen in the poster wearing a pretty dress. Sharing the poster, Rubina wrote, “Who all are excited?? Just like me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the poster, Abhinav Shukla wrote, “Tomorrow is the Day !!”

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik tied the knot on June 21, 2018. The duo was one of the most-loved jodis of Bigg Boss 14.

It is time for RubiNav’s fans to enjoy as they will see a lot more of them in the coming days.

Check out Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s new song titled ‘Marjaneya’ below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'Dreamin' out loud' hitmaker Vineet drops single on Covid-19 vaccine
Next articleJohn Abraham: It's comical to see actors dance and then collect awards
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Lyrics

Neha Kakkar – MARJANEYA Song Lyrics ft Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of MARJANEYA by Neha Kakkar ft Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla
Read more
News

Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma star in 'Rang lageya' video

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The hit "Bigg Boss 13" pair of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma star in the new music video "Rang lageya"....
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar step out for double date night

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai. The couple was joined by none other than Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Chehre Dialogues: Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful dialogues

All England C'Ships: Sindhu through, Saina out in 1st round

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 18 (IANS) PV Sindhu went through to the second round of the All England Open Championship with a 21-11, 21-17 win...

Tokyo Oly chief creative director quits over derogatory remarks

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 18 (IANS) Tokyo Olympic chief creative director Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after making derogatory remarks about a popular female Japanese entertainer,...

Indonesian players withdraw from All England

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 18 (IANS) The Indonesian badminton team has pulled out of the on-going All England Open after a person travelling on their...

Bayern, Chelsea reach Champions League quarters

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Berlin, March 18 (IANS) Title holders Bayern Munich beat Lazio 2-1 and 6-2 on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals a record...

Torino edges Sassuolo for comeback win in Serie A

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rome, March 18 (IANS) Sassuolo fumbled a 2-0 lead to suffer a 3-2 away defeat to Torino in a rescheduled Serie A fixture....
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates