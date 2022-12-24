'Master Chef India', 'KBC 14' finale, and other shows to binge on

As the New Year knocks the door, it is time to welcome new shows, bid adieu to old ones, and enjoy the festivity on the sets of reality series.

If the cooking-based reality show ‘Master Chef India’ is all set to start bringing out some unique and special delicacies for food lovers, the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is going to enter its finale week. So, just scroll down to see what is there for you to watch in your favourite TV shows.

MasterChef India

Popular chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora are coming back as judges on the 7th season of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’.

Based on ‘MasterChef Australia’, it started in India in 2010 and the first season was hosted by Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapur, and Ajay Chopra. Apart from Hindi, the show also aired in different languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the past six seasons were judged by different master chefs including Vikas Khanna, Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Zorawar Kalra, and Vineet Bhatia.

After hosting auditions for the show in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, the chosen ones will be moving to the ‘MasterChef’ kitchen. Here, the contestants would truly have to prove that they have the talent to be in the Top 16.

‘MasterChef India’ is starting from January 2 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Dhruv Tara

What happens when love brings two people together against the boundaries of time? Well, this unique story follows the journey of Dhruv and Tara. While Ishaan Dhawan is roped as the male lead while Rhea Sharma is the female lead.

Ishaan will be seen as Dhruv, and Rhea will portray Tara. It also features Narayani Shastri, Yash Tonk, Gulfam Khan, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, among others.

The show is being produced under Shashi Sumeet Productions

It will be starting soon on Sony SAB.

Bakers’ Studio 2

Judged by two celebrity chefs Kunal Kapur and Amrita Raichand, the show is giving the top 15 home bakers a chance to become India’s next baking superstar.

TV actress Anjum Fakih from ‘Kundali Bhagya’ will be seen making an appearance during the Christmas special episode of the baking show.

She will be cheering the contestants, chilling with their families, and helping the judges in giving scores to the desserts presented by the bakers. However, the highlight will be Anjum’s beautiful poem which will inspire each participant to give their best in the competition.

‘Bakers’ Studio Season 2′ will be airing on Sunday on Zee TV.

Indian Idol 13

The singing reality show will witness Bollywood directors and brothers, Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla appearing on the show for ‘Celebrating Abbas Mustan’ special episode on Saturday.

The duo will be seen sharing memories from their time in the entertainment industry. Abbas-Mustan are also known as ‘Men in White’. Host Aditya Narayan will be seen giving the director duo a colorful makeover by gifting them multi-coloured jackets.

On Sunday, Bollywood actresses Neelam Kothari and Ayesha Jhulka will be coming as celebrity guests, who will be seen grooving on their hit numbers ‘Pehla Nasha’ and ‘Main Se Meena Se’.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Maitree

Set in the city of Prayagraj, the show focuses on the dramatic journey of Maitree, and her soul sister, Nandini. The two best friends have been inseparable since their childhood, to the extent that their mothers also question them as to what will they do when either of them gets married.

While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain best friends even after marriage, life has its own plan for them.

It features Shrenu Parikh in the titular role.

The show will be airing soon on Zee TV.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

The show that started on August 7 is all set to wrap up. The finale week is starting from December 26 and will continue till December 30.

The quiz-based reality show hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan will welcome a host of celebrity guests on the hotseat. From Akshay Kumar and former BSF DG Prakash Singh, to Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and the melodious Shilpa Rao, a host of celebrities will grace the show.

Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO, Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (co-Founder and CMO, boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and others from the business reality show, ‘Shark Tank India Season 2’, as well as chefs, including Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna from the upcoming cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’, will also be taking over the hotseat.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Imlie

The daily show ‘Imlie’ features Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra in the lead roles. As the show revolves around Imlie (Megha), Chinni (Seerat) and Atharva (Karan), the upcoming episode will see more problems in the life of Imlie and Atharva.

Imlie confronts Cheeni, and now finally sees her true face. The two people, Chinni and Atharva, whom she loved the most have betrayed her. Imlie decides to leave the house. Atharv also feels betrayed by Cheeni as she dismisses him.

When the health of Rudra (Atharv’s father) health takes a toll for the worse, a shattered Atharv, who is also heartbroken because of Cheeni, asks Imlie to return home. Imlie is conflicted but agrees.

A new dynamic begins between Imlie and Atharv now the two individuals are forced to stay together. Imlie now distant herself from Atharva while he gets slowly attracted to her and moves away from Cheeni.

Cheeni realises her mistake and will try to get Atharv back on her side.

‘Imlie’ airs on Star Plus.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The show will be graced by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza along with their team of ‘Ved’ including actor Shubhankar Tawde and music duo Ajay-Atul and on Sunday, the show will host the cast of the comedy thriller, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ that is Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Renuka Sahane, Viraj Ghelani along with director Shashank Khaitan.

While Riteish Deshmukh will disclose a hidden talent of his wife, the musical duo Ajay-Atul talk about the secret behind their strong bond with Riteish.

Vicky Kaushal will spill some beans about how he bagged ‘Masaan’ and reveals that he was not the first choice for the film.

Not just this, Kiara Advani will reveal that it was Raju Hirani’s ‘3 Idiots’ that helped her in convincing her parents to support her in choosing acting as her career while Shashank will talk about the message he received from Renuka Sahane when ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ was released.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

The singing reality show with music maestros Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan as judges, and comedienne Bharti Singh as host has an exciting surprise in store for its viewers this Christmas.

The youngest supercop ‘Little Singham’ and Dholakpur’s ‘Chhota Bheem’ visited the sets of the singing reality show. They also played some fun games with the kids. In fact, ‘Chhota Bheem’ got a special gift for the judges as well as the contestants during the shoot.

‘Little Singham’ also went on to entertain with his ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’ dance moves. After his dance performance, ‘Little Singham’ challenged the kids and judges to recreate Singham’s iconic ‘Panja Attack’ pose as well as his popular sunglass maneuver.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor will be seen coming on the show for special episode of ‘Celebarting Kapoors’. While Karisma and Anu Malik recreated the iconic song ‘Uunchi Hai Building’, Bharti and Karisma will be dancing to ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs airs on Zee TV.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

The show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ is all about the love triangle between Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Virat, portrayed by Neil Bhatt and Paakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma.

Virat gets honeymoon tickets for Pakhi. Vinu is excited if they can go with Savi. Finally, Pakhi and Virat leave for the trip and Sai takes care of the kids and decides to take both of them on a picnic. Virat gets a clue that his lost child Vinu might be alive. He finds out the truth and decides to tell it to Sai at first sight but Pakhi’s condition suddenly worsens.

The show airs on Star Plus.