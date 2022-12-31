'MasterChef India' is about 'real people telling real stories about real food'

Popular chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora, who will be seen judging the talents on the 7th season of ‘MasterChef India’, are seeking innovative ideas and techniques in the preparation of home-cooked food which can make it not only tastier and healthier, but also unique and distinct.

Garima, who is known for her cooking skills, and was announced Asia’s Best Female Chef in 2019, said: “‘MasterChef’ is not just a title but an attitude. And we are on a quest to find India’s MasterChef who will create an impact with their food. While taste is one factor, I would also be on the lookout for innovation and unique techniques applied to every dish by the home cooks.”

“This will definitely be a different experience than guiding a kitchen crew and I am elated to be a part of it as not only will I get to share my experiences but will also get to learn from these aspiring chefs,” she shared.

Chef and restaurateur Vikas, who has hosted various cooking reality shows like ‘Twist of Taste’, ‘Throwdown! with Bobby Flay’ among others, also added on what are his expectations from the new season and the chefs coming on the show.

“Similar to falling in love at first sight, I am looking forward to falling in love at first taste on ‘MasterChef India’ Along with my co-chefs, Ranveer and Garima, I am thrilled to experience the magic home cooks will bring to the table with their dishes that will not only win over our taste buds but our hearts as well. It’s going to be a rollercoaster ride as a delectable journey is all set to begin.”

While celebrity chef Ranveer is willing to see some authentic cuisine and also know some real-time stories that became the inspiration for their special preparations or food.

“What I am looking for are real people telling real stories about real food. I believe our country, its culture and its home-cooked food have always had the potential to come through and shine on the global stage,” he concluded.

‘MasterChef India’ will be starting on January 2 on Sony Entertainment Television.