Tamannaah Bhatia to debut on TV with MasterChef Telugu

Ending the wait of eager fans, Innovative Film Academy in association with Endemol Shine today launched the globally acclaimed cooking reality show, MasterChef in Telugu adaptation – MasterChef Telugu. Hosted by the ravishing Tamannaah Bhatia, masters from the culinary world – Sanjay Thumma, Chalapaathi Rao and Mahesh Padala were announced as the judges of the debit season.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Actor- Host, MasterChef Telugu, said “I’m extremely happy to be able to start my Television journey with a show such as Masterchef Telugu. As someone who has watched and admired the original Masterchef shows over the years, the very opportunity to host the show in Telugu is a dream come true for me.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Saravana Prasad, Founder – Innovative Film Academy said “We are elated to present an internationally revered show such as MasterChef in a regional format. We have carefully curated every element of the show – right from the theme of the sets, to the tasks, to resonate with traditional South Indian culture and yet, retaining the novelty of the original format. Masterchef Telugu has culminated into a celebration of culture, cuisines and natural culinary talents, and we are absolutely stoked to be able to put together a show of this quality for the Telugu audience.”