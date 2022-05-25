It’s a baby Boy! Disha Vakani aka Dayaben welcome second child

- Advertisement -

Mayur Pandya and Disha Vakani have become proud parents of a baby boy. The good news was confirmed to Disha Vakani’s husband Mayur and brother Mayur Vakani.

Disha Vakani with her husband Mayur Padia at a family function in December 2021. The actress was spotted with a baby bump in this picture, posted on her social media.

Mayur Vakani, Disha’s brother, who plays the role of Sunderlal in the show, said, “I am happy that I have become an uncle again. In 2017, Disha had her baby girl and now she has become a mother again.

Disha tied the knot with Mayur Pandya in a private ceremony on November 24, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child in 2017.