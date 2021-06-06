How Megha Ray helped parents beat Covid-19

Adv.

Actress Megha Ray, who plays the role of Rani in the show “Apna Time Bhi Aayega”, took some time off work to take care of her parents who had been infected with Covid-19.

The actress says that she devoted her days to making sure they are comfortable.

“After my mom and dad tested positive, they had lost their taste for food and everything they ate, tasted bitter. I had to really crack what kind of ingredients would give them the necessary nutrients and also make the food edible enough for them to eat. It wasn’t just about giving them healthy food, but to make sure they liked what they ate. I tried my hands on different salads and soups while keeping fresh fruits as a regular part of their diet intake,” she says.

She adds, “Also, since they were quarantined, I was making a regular visit to the doctor to ensure their reports and blood tests were in check. I was continuously monitoring their temperature, physical movements and even their fluid intake.”

The actress also made sure to cheer them up regularly.

“This was an extremely intense time for them where they were constantly demotivated. Hence, I used to regularly video call them to encourage them to get better. It was indeed very difficult; I am close to both my parents and seeing them in such pain would break me at times, but I knew I had to stay strong for them. I was doing everything possible to tend to their needs, be it monitoring their health, managing their meals or even ensuring they stay positive throughout,” she says.

The actress had also tested positive for the virus.