Mehul Nisar: Acting is a very uncertain profession

Actor Mehul Nisar, who is currently seen in the show “Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein”, says that showbiz is a very unpredictable profession. He says that money has been a criteria for choosing work at times for him.

“Every actor has to consider the reward aspect as the work done is an outcome of hard work and effort. Acting is a very uncertain profession; it is seasonal in some ways. At times your work in 30 days a month and at times you are at home doing nothing for months,” he said.

However, the actor adds that things have really changed for him over the years.

“I feel things have changed a lot drastically over the years. I am fortunate enough to have had an opportunity to portray so many varieties of roles. I started my career in 1998 with ‘Hip Hip Hurray’, where I played a schoolboy. Gradually, I started playing the younger brother to the protagonist and then the elder brother. Later I started playing chacha to the protagonist. And now I am playing a role of a father to the protagonist. It feels as though along with me my characters have also grown in age,” he says.

Talking about being part of a mythological drama, he says: “I am very happy shooting for the show ;Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein;. It has been more than a month that we are shooting in Silvassa due to the shoot restrictions in Maharashtra. As far as the track goes the character of DC – Dheeraj Chaddha is very important and has shaped up really well. And the co-actors with whom I am shooting are also very cordial and friendly. I have always wanted to do a mythological show. Even though in ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein’, I am a part of Prithvi Lok and not the Dev Lok, I feel happy to be a part of the wonderful show.”