TV News

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s grand party with fellow contestants Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan; Abhinav and Arshi are seen dancing together

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Naina Singh who had a gala time

By Glamsham Editorial
Mini reunion of Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Pramod mahajan
Mini reunion of Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Pramod mahajan
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Naina Singh who had a gala time together.

Rubina took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the fun-filled party and shared couple of photos from the evening.

Sharing pictures from their get-together, Rubina wrote, “Hmmm” The picture shows the four contestants striking different poses.

She also shared a loving picture with Nikki Tamboli and said, “And I say Tamboliiiiiii.” Nikki also shared a similar set of pictures and wrote, “Happiness is being with a sister.

Check out the photos below:

Nikki also shared a similar set of pictures and wrote, “Happiness is being with a sister.”

