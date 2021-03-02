Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s grand party with fellow contestants Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan; Abhinav and Arshi are seen dancing together

ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Naina Singh who had a gala time together.
Rubina took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the fun-filled party and shared couple of photos from the evening.
Sharing pictures from their get-together, Rubina wrote, “Hmmm” The picture shows the four contestants striking different poses.
She also shared a loving picture with Nikki Tamboli and said, “And I say Tamboliiiiiii.” Nikki also shared a similar set of pictures and wrote, “Happiness is being with a sister.
Check out the photos below:
