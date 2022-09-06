Mirabai Chanu made Amitabh Bachchan perform Manipuri folk dance on ‘KBC 14’

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu requested megastar Amitabh Bachchan to perform Manipuri folk dance Thabal Chongba along with her on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalists boxer Nikhat Zareen and weightlifter Chanu took over the hotseat on the show.

During the game, Big B asked them a question about the traditional dance performances at the Yaoshang Festival(a five-day festival celebrated during spring) in Manipur and Chanu being from the same state was aware of the answer and she chose the correct option that is Thabal Chongba.

Later, she taught him the dance steps to perform along with her and Nikhat. She asked Bachchan: “There is a small request if you could join me on stage to perform a few steps.”

Big B also enquired the ace sports personalities about the strict diet regime that they follow while training and to this Mirabai told him that she loves pizza: “I am so fond of pizza but have to avoid it.” Nikhat said that she is a big foodie and she often misses Hyderabadi biryani.

Furthermore, on the request of Zareen he delivered the famous dialogue, ‘Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hai’ from his 1988 movie ‘Shahenshah’ in Hyderabadi.

She mentioned: “Please say the iconic dialogue, ‘Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hai’ in Hyderabadi’

Bachchan laughed and replied: “You requested me to do something wrong as I am not your father firstly and I don’t know this language but If you say, I will follow you.”

He also recreated the scene from his 1990 blockbuster film ‘Agneepath’ on Chanu’s request. He enacted his character of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, saying the line: “Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, baap ka naam Dinanath Chauhan, umar 36 saal, 9 mahina, 8 din aur ye 16 ghante chaalu hai’.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.