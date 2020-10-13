Advtg.
TV News

Mohammad Nazim to play double role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Season 2

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel will reprise the roles of Gopi, Kokilaben, respectively, Mohammad Nazim aka Ahem to surprise the audience with a double role act.

By Glamsham Editorial
Mohammad Nazim to play double role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Season 2
Mohammad Nazim to play double role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Season 2
Star Plus’ popular TV show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ garnered immense popularity and love from its viewers since the launch of its first season in 2010.

Viewers will soon witness intriguing twists and turns as the show makes a comeback with its second season. While Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel will reprise the roles of Gopi, Kokilaben, respectively, Mohammad Nazim aka Ahem to surprise the audience with a double role act.

Well yes, you read right! Mohammad Nazim will dawn the look of both Ahem and Jaggi this time. Ahem’s lookalike Jaggi which has been introduced in the first season will once again be reemphasized and play an important part in the upcoming storyline. 

Elated on playing the double role once again, Mohammad Nazim says “I am privileged on receiving the opportunity to essay both roles, Ahem and Jaggi at the same time. Both characters are poles apart, have different shades, layers and that is what excites me the most.

They look alike but their approach towards life, how they work, and how they deal with relationships is extremely different. Though it is a challenge to prepare and play two diverse characters. I’m positive that Jaggi as a character will equally keep the audience intrigued as much as Ahem does.

The excitement only builds as we come closer to the launch of our show. I am happy to play a double role. It’s a dream come true since I always wanted to play a double role and I want both characters to receive an equal amount of love and attention from the audience.”

The double role, double load drama coming your way. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the second season will go on air from 19th October onwards amidst the festivity of Navaratri. Talented actors Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain will play lead roles as Anant and Gehna. 

