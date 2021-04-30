Mohit Malik and Addite Malik blessed with a baby boy

Adv.

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Thursday.

Addite shared a glimpse of her newborn baby in her latest Instagram post and she wrote: “Dear Universe, thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He’s here and he’s truly magic. From 2 to 3, happily ever after…Yours truly, parents of baby Malik.”

On the other hand, Mohit also shared a photo on her Instagram account and wrote same caption as his wife Addite to announce the birth of their son.

