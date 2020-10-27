Advtg.
TV News

Mohsin Khan celebrates his birthday on ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ sets!

Mohsin Khan turned an year older on Monday (October 26). The actor celebrated his birthday on the sets of his show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" along with co-actor Harsha Khandeparkar.

By Glamsham Editorial
Mohsin Khan celebrates his birthday on'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' sets!
Mohsin Khan celebrates his birthday on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' sets!
Advtg.

Television hottie Mohsin Khan turned an year older on Monday (October 26). The actor celebrated his birthday on the sets of his show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” along with co-actor Harsha Khandeparkar.

The entire cast of the popular show was present during the celebration. Producer Rajan Shahi ensured that they had a good time and even sent bouquets for both the actors.

From the pics it seems the cast was shooting for a Ram leela as the kids were dressed in mythological costumes, while the rest of the cast looked stunning in ethnic attires.

Advtg.

Birthday boy Mohsin looked handsome in a white sherwani, and birthday girl Harsha looked gorgeous in a floral print saree.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is in its 12th year and has been ruling the audience’s heart since it’s debut in 2009. The show features Mohsin as Kartik and Shivangi Joshi play the leading lady Naira.

Advtg.
Previous articleNetflix ‘Selena: The Series’ powerful dialogues
Next articleMI, RCB looking to seal playoff berth in top of the table clash (IPL Match Preview 48)

Related Articles

News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik, Naira to take the audience on a new journey

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Naitik and Akshara and moved forward with Kartik and Naira and now Kartik and Naira are going to take the show ahead with their story.
Read more
News

Himanshi Khurana grooving on Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s Baarish song

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Himanshi Khurana is seen recently grooving on the superhit track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi 'Baarish'
Read more
News

Team Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Team Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke celebrate Ganpati Bappa’s arrival

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Anupamaa Aai Kuthe Kay Kartey
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Mohsin Khan celebrates his birthday on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' sets! 1

Khloe Kardashian shares she is Covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has come out and spoken about testing positive for Covid-19. She confirmed being infected by...
Mohsin Khan celebrates his birthday on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' sets! 2

Bejoy Nambiar: 'Taish' brings a sense of double pressure

Ishq Main Marjawaan 2 is all set for a dramatic Karwa Chauth

Ishq Main Marjawaan 2 is all set for a dramatic Karwa...

Sam Smith reveals details about his hair transplant surgery

Sam Smith reveals details about his hair transplant surgery

Watch Honey-Bunny rescue a panda followed by a fascinating workshop in Episode 5 of YAY! Dekho

Watch Honey-Bunny rescue a panda followed by a fascinating workshop in...

12 years of Fashion Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks