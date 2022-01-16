- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Mouni Roy joins ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ as judge

By Glamsham Bureau
Mouni Roy joins 'Dance India Dance Little Masters' as judge
Mouni Roy - Beach Vibes _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, who is known for her dancing skills, has been roped in as a judge for the upcoming season of reality TV show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’.

For her, dance is an amalgamation of different art forms, and it enriches an artiste.

Sharing her excitement for the upcoming season, Mouni said, “For me, dance is an expression. It is an amalgamation of various art forms. I am incredibly excited to be a part of ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ as a judge. I can’t wait to watch the young kids showcasing their talent on such a huge platform.”

- Advertisement -

Last year, her music videos like ‘Disco Balma’, ‘Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai’, and ‘Jodaa’ turned out to be absolute blockbuster with the actress headlining the song.

For the unversed, Mouni Roy has been a part of many reality shows as a host and participant, earlier. Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’ where she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is due for release on September 9, 2022.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCeline Dion cancels North American stretch of ‘Courage World Tour’, cites health reasons
Next articleMrinalini thanks fans as ‘Tum Tum’ from ‘Enemy’ garners 100 mn views
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,732FollowersFollow
58,635FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US