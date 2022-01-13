Mouni Roy to tie the knot with Suraj Nambiar

- Advertisement -

Beauty Mouni Roy is in the limelight of her wedding news with her long-term boyfriend Suraj Nambiar.

This morning, it was revealed that Mouni is all set to get married to Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022. Now, her Naagin co-star Karenvir Bohra has reacted to the happy news.

As per sources Mouni Roy’s friend and Naagin co-star Karenvir Bohra spoke to the media portal and said, “I got to know this amazing news and I am so happy for Mouni. I don’t think she ever worried and she just waited.

They say that the love that you always seek will come to you at the right time and right place and with the right person. What’s meant to be will be, and it will be the love you always wanted. And it came true.” The actor went on to add, “She is happy and that’s the most important part. And once again, I am really happy about it.”

Mouni has been a part of several popular television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be soon seen in ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.