MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 Unscripted – First Big Wins

There’s something exciting about uncharted territory. The possibility of discovery, the promise of everything being brand new, the plans to have the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast present along with the ‘D’Amelio family, Selling Sunset’s crew, and more – yes.

Now we’re talking specifically about the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. But who will be its first-ever winners? Will RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race’ run away with all three wins in its nominated categories, or will 90 Day Fiancé, Bling Empire, Legendary, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Nailed It!, Ridiculousness, or The Challenge be the night’s top dogs?

The action officially began hosted by Nikki Glaser.

The winners of the evening are as follows –

Jersey Shore Family Vacation declared as the Best Docu-Reality Show The Bachelorette named the Best Dating Show RuPaul’s Drag Race awarded with the Best Reality Cast, Best Competition Series and Best Host Nailed It! announced as the Best Lifestyle Show Selena + Chef declared as the Best New Unscripted Series The Daily Show with Trevor Noah announced as the Best Talk/Topical Show Impractical Jokers named the Best Comedy/Game Show Bretman Rock took home the Breakthrough Social Star

Catfish: The TV Show declared the Best Real-Life Mystery/Crime Series Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian from Keeping Up With The Kardashians declared as the Best Fight Love Island announced as the Best International Reality Series

Watch the ceremony exclusively on Vh1 India at 8 PM and Voot Select on 18th May, 2021.