MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 Unscripted – First Big Wins

By Glamsham Editorial
There’s something exciting about uncharted territory. The possibility of discovery, the promise of everything being brand new, the plans to have the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast present along with the ‘D’Amelio family, Selling Sunset’s crew, and more – yes.

Now we’re talking specifically about the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. But who will be its first-ever winners? Will RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race’ run away with all three wins in its nominated categories, or will 90 Day Fiancé, Bling Empire, Legendary, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Nailed It!, Ridiculousness, or The Challenge be the night’s top dogs?

The action officially began hosted by Nikki Glaser.

The winners of the evening are as follows –

Jersey Shore Family Vacationdeclared as the Best Docu-Reality Show
The Bachelorettenamed the Best Dating Show
RuPaul’s Drag Raceawarded with the Best Reality Cast, Best Competition Series and Best Host
Nailed It!announced as the Best Lifestyle Show
Selena + Chefdeclared as the Best New Unscripted Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noahannounced as the Best Talk/Topical Show
Impractical Jokersnamed the Best Comedy/Game Show
Bretman Rock took home the Breakthrough Social Star
Catfish: The TV Show		declared the Best Real-Life Mystery/Crime Series
Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian from Keeping Up With The Kardashiansdeclared as the Best Fight
Love Islandannounced as the Best International Reality Series

Watch the ceremony exclusively on Vh1 India at 8 PM and Voot Select on 18th May, 2021.

