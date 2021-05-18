MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 Unscripted – First Big Wins

There’s something exciting about uncharted territory. The possibility of discovery, the promise of everything being brand new, the plans to have the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast present along with the ‘D’Amelio family, Selling Sunset’s crew, and more – yes.
Now we’re talking specifically about the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. But who will be its first-ever winners? Will RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race’ run away with all three wins in its nominated categories, or will 90 Day Fiancé, Bling Empire, Legendary, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Nailed It!, Ridiculousness, or The Challenge be the night’s top dogs?
The action officially began hosted by Nikki Glaser.
The winners of the evening are as follows –
|Jersey Shore Family Vacation
|declared as the Best Docu-Reality Show
|The Bachelorette
|named the Best Dating Show
|RuPaul’s Drag Race
|awarded with the Best Reality Cast, Best Competition Series and Best Host
|Nailed It!
|announced as the Best Lifestyle Show
|Selena + Chef
|declared as the Best New Unscripted Series
|The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
|announced as the Best Talk/Topical Show
|Impractical Jokers
|named the Best Comedy/Game Show
|Bretman Rock took home the Breakthrough Social Star
Catfish: The TV Show
|declared the Best Real-Life Mystery/Crime Series
|Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian from Keeping Up With The Kardashians
|declared as the Best Fight
|Love Island
|announced as the Best International Reality Series
Watch the ceremony exclusively on Vh1 India at 8 PM and Voot Select on 18th May, 2021.