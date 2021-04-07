MTV Splitsvilla X3: Gear up for the first eliminations & Dome Session

Adv.

Waiting for a spiced up and entertaining weekend already? The Saturday episode of MTV Splitsvilla X3 has got you covered, with multiple twists and turns and the first eliminations of the season! As the game dynamics change, the supposed connections can’t seem to look eye to eye anymore and the apparent friendship seems to be turning into betrayal. Well, safe to say that the madness of Splitsvilla X3 has begun! Post the entertaining task last week, the upcoming episode will open up with a heated argument between the love birds Shivam and Riya along with Vyomesh trying to clear things with Kevin. Vyomesh already has a rapport of changing onto his words with Bhumika and Arushi. Will his behavior prove to be a weak link for friendship too? It’ll be interesting to find out.

The first eliminations of MTV Splitsvilla X3 will come with a surprise, as it will be a double one! One winning couple from the last week’s task, Kat-Kevin, Nikhil-Pallak, Sam-Janvi and Dhruv-Riya will get a chance to go to the Oracle this week. Since Vyomesh is in the Golden Villa, he gets an advantage of saving a girl from dumping. Even after Arushi walked away from the date last week, Vymoesh saves her, which leads to a huge tiff between him and Bhumika. This dome session will see some of the most heated arguments happening in the show. The Silver Villa couples will also be getting an advantage of saving the girls from elimination. Who gets saved and who will ultimately be dumped? Watch out.

Post the final votes, the Splitsvillains will be seen choosing Nikhil and Pallak to go to the Oracle to confront if they are an ideal match. Will the Oracle announce them as the first Golden couple of Splitsvilla X3 or will they face any disadvantage? Stay tuned in.