MTV’s ‘Forbidden Angels’ to be judged by Mugdha Godse, Cyrus Sahukar

Mugdha Godse and veejay-actor Cyrus Sahukar will be judging the new reality show Forbidden Angels, which will air from March 12.

Mugda Godse said, “It feels amazing to be a part of this show and meet all these lovely ladies. Each of them are so talented and I am glad that through the medium of ‘Forbidden Angels’ they will be recognized, as they truly deserve it”.

The show will provide a platform to girls who have been looking out for a single opportunity to showcase their talent. The show will have a total of 12 episodes and one winner. The first episode will witness actor Vivek Oberoi encouraging the participants.

Cyrus Sahukar said, “It’s a brilliant concept by Waveband and what better month to launch it than March, which is the month of women”.

“Smalltown background, color of skin or lack of command over a language makes them outcasts for others. However, we provide a platform to these forbidden talents to come forward and show their skills,” said SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions.

The show will air on MTV India.