TV News

MTV’s ‘Forbidden Angels’ to be judged by Mugdha Godse, Cyrus Sahukar

Mugdha Godse, Cyrus Sahukar will be judging the new reality show MTVs 'Forbidden Angels'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mugdha Godse and veejay-actor Cyrus Sahukar will be judging the new reality show Forbidden Angels, which will air from March 12.

Mugda Godse said, “It feels amazing to be a part of this show and meet all these lovely ladies. Each of them are so talented and I am glad that through the medium of ‘Forbidden Angels’ they will be recognized, as they truly deserve it”.

The show will provide a platform to girls who have been looking out for a single opportunity to showcase their talent. The show will have a total of 12 episodes and one winner. The first episode will witness actor Vivek Oberoi encouraging the participants.

Cyrus Sahukar said, “It’s a brilliant concept by Waveband and what better month to launch it than March, which is the month of women”.

“Smalltown background, color of skin or lack of command over a language makes them outcasts for others. However, we provide a platform to these forbidden talents to come forward and show their skills,” said SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions.

The show will air on MTV India.

