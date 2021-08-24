Mushtaq Khan: Great to be back with cast of ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’

- Advertisement -

Actor Mushtaq Khan has been roped in for the show ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani’ to play the role of ‘Baldev Tripathi’. He speaks about his character and how it feels to be back in season 3 after being part of the last two seasons.

Mushtaq Khan says: “I have played a variety of roles across genres in the television and movie space. It has been a great experience so far. From the time when we started this journey many years ago, the family of ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke…” has always been special to me. Also, the best part about season 3 is that no character has been replaced and the family has remained intact. It feels great to get back to work with the cast.”

With a career spanning over three decades in the film and television industry, he has done different kinds of characters but he feels somewhere this one relates well with him.

Speaking of his character and the dynamics he shares: “Baldev is very understanding in nature and is aware of the practicality of things and wants everyone to always be positive. He is always level-headed and I like that aspect of Baldev. It is always important to have a non-biased person in the family. I feel like this character resonates with me.”

‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani’ features Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.