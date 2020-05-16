My kids don’t believe I’m On Screen In Ramayan: Swwapnil Joshi

Advertisement

Swwapnil Joshi is ecstatic over the Mythological Re-Run wave as Uttar Ramayan tops the TRP charts!

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has shaken the entire world, having a dastardly impact on everyone’s lives.

The Indian entertainment industry is no different! With mythological shows marking their comeback during the lockdown, as announced by the Government, the decision to re-run the shows that impacted everyone’s childhoods, has been welcomed with open arms by viewers across the country.

And, like so many others, actor Swwapnil Joshi has also taken to watching the re-runs of these shows. In fact, two of the actor’s really popular shows, Uttar Ramayan and Shri Krishna are also making their way back into people’s homes.

Defying all odds, Swwapnil Joshi has proved his mettle and made his mark across the cinematic universe! From a popular child in the Indian television scene to the chocolate boy of the Marathi film and TV industry, Swwapnil Joshi has also marked his foray into the recently trending web-series domain lately with Samantar.

Speaking on the re-runs of mythological shows, Swwapnil avers, “The lockdown takes a toll on the people and everyone needs their calm.

Nothing calms you more than shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shri Krishna.” Out of the three iconic shows, the actor par excellence has played pivotal lead roles in two of them; as Kush (of Luv and Kush) in Uttar Ramayan and Krishna of Shri Krishna.

“There is nobody in the world who doesn’t know about Lord Rama and Krishna,” the actor adds.

Citing that these aren’t mere shows and are a part of so many people’s childhoods and culture, Swwapnil believes that, irrespective of caste or religion, Ramayana and Mahabharat are shows that every Indian has watched and enjoyed! Swwapnil Joshi has the final word, “This is an amazing opportunity for everyone to relive their childhoods, including me! Personally, I am enjoying the re-runs with my children.” Interestingly enough, Swwapnil reveals that his kids do not recognize him on the show! “They refuse to believe that it’s me on-screen. I was 9 or 10 at that time.”