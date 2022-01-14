Avinesh Rekhi: My wife and I have been together since I was 15, she is my only girlfriend

- Advertisement -

Actor Avinesh Rekhi reveals the reason for maintaining a balance between his private and professional life, and also said he only dated one woman, that too in school, and she is now his wife and the mother of their two cute little children.

Talking about keeping his personal life private, Avinesh said:”Even though I portray the character of an angry young man, I am a complete family man. I don’t like showing off my family to the public, and when I am with them, I neither entertain any publicity nor am I the person people assume me to be.”

The ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’ actor adds that he barely opens up about his personal life: “It helps me maintain the balance between my professional and personal life. I don’t have many friends from Mumbai or the TV industry, most of them are my wife’s friends. So whenever I get time I take my family for a get-together. Whatever time I have, I like to spend it with my family.”



He continues: “I am a father of two – a son, and a daughter. I’ve always been a friend to my son and first crush to my daughter. I believe I was always a one-woman man, and since I was 15, my wife and I have been together. She is my only girlfriend. That’s how sentimental I am. She was the first woman I ever had a relationship with.”