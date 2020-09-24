Home TV News

‘Naagin 5’ actor Sharad Malhotra stands against doing drugs

By Glamsham Editorial
Sharad Malhotra Naagin 5 (pic courtesy: instagram)
Telly star Sharad Malhotra feels that consumption of drugs may be a personal choice, but he would put his foot down if he saw someone doing drugs publicly on the set because that is a place of work.

“I think it’s a personal choice if you want to do drugs or consume alcohol, but why drag the entire sector in it?” said the “Naagin 5” actor, about a section of media and social media blaming the entire industry for the industry’s alleged drug links.

“They say one bad apple spoils the barrel, and I understand that. But it’s a massive industry that is flourishing, and it has been doing great all these years. I am really proud to be a part of the industry. Whatever people want to do in their personal lives is their choice. But if you are doing drugs or consuming alcohol on the set, I will put my foot down because that’s the place we work. Honestly, all these years I have not seen anyone doing anything like that on the set,” he said.

Following actress Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this month as part of the investigation into the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the entertainment industry has been under the radar for alleged drug links. In fact, actress Kangana Ranaut even claimed that 99 per cent of Bollywood was on drugs.

“It’s very upsetting because I don’t think it’s right to target just the entertainment sector. You have the corporate sector, industrial sector. Why just the entertainment sector? Because there is a lot of money, fame and adulation? It’s not right for people to target just the entertainment sector,” he said.

The “Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki” actor said that he has never been offered drugs. “I am glad about the fact because to each his own. I am high on life, which I always say and I like it that way.” –IANS/nn/vnc/rt

