Advtg.
Home TV News

Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar replaces Sharad Malhotra as Cheel and will romance Surbhi Chandna?

Sharad Malhotra, who was seen in 'Naagin 5', has got corona virus. As per reports Dheeraj Dhoopar will reprise his role as Veer and will romance Surbhi Chandna.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 5 Dheeraj Dhoopar replaces Sharad Malhotra as Cheel and will romance Surbhi Chandna
Naagin 5 Dheeraj Dhoopar replaces Sharad Malhotra as Cheel and will romance Surbhi Chandna
Advtg.

TV stars are shooting amidst the havoc of the Corona virus to entertain their viewers. This is the reason why many TV stars have been hit by Corona in the recent past.

Shortly before it was reported that star Sharad Malhotra, who was seen in ‘Naagin 5’, has got corona virus

After which Sharad Malhotra is isolated at his home. It may take some time for Sharad Malhotra, who is fighting against the news of Corona, to return to the set of ‘Naagin 5’.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Sharad Malhotra has been replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar. Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in the role of Veer.  The funny thing here is that Dheeraj Dhoopar will only replace Sharad Malhotra for a few days. 

Advtg.

Earlier, Dheeraj Dhoopar played the role of Cheel Aakesh in ‘Naagin 5’, whose reincarnation is being played by Sharad Malhotra.

View this post on Instagram

#BTS 🦅🖤 #naagin5 @colorstv

A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

Advtg.
Previous articleUniversal Pictures ‘News of the World’ teaser: Tom Hanks powerful dialogues
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia stooping to a level in the Bigg Boss house to put Nikki Tamboli down

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla takes singing lessons from Rahul Vaidya sings ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In one such instance from the live telecast from Bigg Boss 14, we see Rahul Vaidya instructing Sidharth Shukla to sing in a particular way.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Rajesh Kumar wishes for ‘kam gandagi’ this year

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss is back and we can’t keep calm! Actor Rajesh Kumar hopes that the show has less abuses and more entertainment this year.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia stooping to a level in the Bigg Boss house to put Nikki Tamboli down

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14 that Nikki Tamboli surely will give it back to Punia showing her aggression and dedication in the task.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks