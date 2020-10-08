Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar replaces Sharad Malhotra as Cheel and will romance Surbhi Chandna?

Advtg.

TV stars are shooting amidst the havoc of the Corona virus to entertain their viewers. This is the reason why many TV stars have been hit by Corona in the recent past.

Shortly before it was reported that star Sharad Malhotra, who was seen in ‘Naagin 5’, has got corona virus

After which Sharad Malhotra is isolated at his home. It may take some time for Sharad Malhotra, who is fighting against the news of Corona, to return to the set of ‘Naagin 5’.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Sharad Malhotra has been replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar. Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in the role of Veer. The funny thing here is that Dheeraj Dhoopar will only replace Sharad Malhotra for a few days.

Earlier, Dheeraj Dhoopar played the role of Cheel Aakesh in ‘Naagin 5’, whose reincarnation is being played by Sharad Malhotra.

#Dheerajdhoopar and #SurbhiChandna will surely rock it in #naagin5. Both are very good looking and amazing performers in acting . Everyone will love their chemistry on screen . He is not replacing #SharadMalhotra he is helping N5 in absence of SM . It is DD good gesture. pic.twitter.com/17iVSGeEOW — PreeranWorld (@AyezaKhanworld) October 7, 2020